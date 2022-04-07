Palghar: 2 labourers killed, 5 injured after truck overturns

Two labourers were killed and five others injured when the brick-laden truck, in which they were travelling, overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Wednesday morning in Palghar.

Three of the injured were in serious condition, the police said. The deceased were identified as Umesh Pawar, 25, and Damoo Pawar, 40. The truck was proceeding from Manor to Palghar when it turned turtle after the driver lost control over the vehicle, apparently due to brake failure, the police apprised.

An official at the Palghar police station said an offence under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act was registered against the truck driver who has not been arrested yet. The injured were rushed to the Palghar rural hospital and three of them were later shifted to Mumbai for further treatment as their condition worsened

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:28 AM IST