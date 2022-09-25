'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Pune: Case registered under sections of rioting & for blocking the roads | File Photo

Amid the ongoing fracas over the viral video doing rounds on the web for alleged Pakistan zindabad slogans in a PFI protest in Pune, city Police has informed that the case registered under sections of rioting and for blocking the roads at Bund Garden Police Station.

"Case registered under sections of rioting and for blocking the roads at Bund Garden PS. Probe underway pertaining to videos that went viral. Stringent action to be taken against culprits," DCP Sagar Patil on 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans heard at PFI protest in Pune.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that he will speak to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ban Popular Front of India (PFI), which is involved in anti-national work in the state and country.

His remarks came after a video surfaced on social media, which shows that a "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during a protest organised by the PFI in Pune.

The BJP chief further said that those who raised the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans should be arrested under cases of sedition.

"I will speak with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to ban PFI, which is involved in anti-national work in the state and country. I will demand from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister that wherever they are in Maharashtra, find them and arrest them by filing a case of sedition against them," Bawankule.

(With inputs from agencies)