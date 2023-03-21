 Mumbai: Pakhala Dibasa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand, Pravasis make most of festivals
While Pakhala marks the onset of summer celebrations, Yugadi or Ugadi marks New Year for those living in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
Mumbai: On Monday morning, it was not the troubles that the hectic schedule which the first day of the week brings for Surya Gauda and his family who resides in Kurla. For the natives of Odisha, the first thing they gave priority was HOW the celebration of Pakhala Dibasa would unfold.

Pakhala Dibasa

Pakhala Dibasa is celebrated in Odisha and Pravasi Odiaties. The day marks the onset of summer and Pakahala- a delicacy served to Lord Jagannath. Gauda said, “Summer temperatures are very high so this dish cools us down.” Pakhala is fermented rice that also has salt, and curd and is consumed with many other delicacies.

While Pakhala marks the onset of summer celebrations, Yugadi or Ugadi on the other hand marks New Year for those living in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Yugadi

"Ugadi is a New Year, our new Panchang starts on March 22. There are prayers at home in the morning. We meet elders and seek their blessings," said Uday Padiyar, a Dahisar resident.

Secretary, Shree Ram Mandir Wadala Ulhas Kamath said, “At Ram Mandir, the Gaud Saraswat Brahmins celebrate Ugadi with elaborate prayers. “We start Yugadi with the lighting of a lamp, followed by 24 HOUR bhajans from March 22-31. March 30 is Ram Navami and we have Rathotsav where Rath with Lord Ram, Mother Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman is taken out from the temple to Dadar TT and back.”

article-image

