Owner pastes thief's photo outside shop due to police inaction

A Malvani-based shop owner was compelled to stick the thief's photograph outside his establishment after police's alleged apathy.

The complainant said, after approaching the police station twice, no action was initiated and in a bid to alert the citizens, he had to paste a picture of the accused.

The shop owner had alleged that a thief broke into the oil shop thrice last month and stole oil containers. On one occasion, the mob managed to get hold of the thief, but by the time they could take him to the police station, the accused fled. When contacted a senior inspector from Malvani police station, he said they will investigate the matter.