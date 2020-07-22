Over 2L cases of lockdown violations in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Over 2 lakh cases of violation of prohibitory orders have been registered in Maharashtra till date since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March, an official said on Wednesday.

At least 2,01,158 cases of lockdown violations have been registered, in which 31,424 people have been arrested since March 22, the official said.

The state police force, which has been instrumental in implementing the prohibitory orders during the lockdown, is severely hit by the viral outbreak, he said.

As many as 89 police personnel, including seven officers, have succumbed to the deadly infection, while 1,583 are presently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said.

With the death of 52 personnel, the Mumbai police is the worst-affected force in the state, he added.

Meanwhile, 315 incidents of attack on policemen have been reported in Maharashtra, in which 881 persons were arrested, the official said, adding that 54 attacks on health workers have taken place till date.

The police have registered 1,336 offences of illegal transportation so far and seized 93,174 vehicles, he said.

Apart from this, a total of Rs 16.11 crore has been collected in fines from lockdown violators till date, he added.