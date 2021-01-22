Over 21.66 lakh students of Classes 9 to 12 attend offline school, attendance increases in Maharashtra

Attendance of students of Classes 9 to 12 has increased to 76.8 per cent as schools in Maharashtra have reopened offline lectures, said Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister on Thursday.

Till now, 21,287 schools out of a total of 22,204 schools in Maharashtra have reopened offline lectures for Classes 9 to 12. Gaikwad said, "Initially, when we reopened schools offline for Classes 9 to 12 on November 23, 2020, the attendance was only fifty percent per day. But now on January 18, 2021, over 21,66,056 students are attending offline lectures leading to an attendance percentage of 76.8."

Over 2.99 lakh students attended offline lectures on November 23, 2020 in 9,127 schools in different parts of Maharashtra that reopened for Classes 9 to 12. Gradually, the attendance increased on December 2, 2020 as over 4.91 lakh students were present in 11,322 schools that reopened offline.

On January 18, 2021, over 21.66 lakh students of Classes 9 to 12 attended offline lectures as 21,287 schools reopened in Maharashtra. As of now, over 95.9 per cent schools have reopened offline lectures for Classes 9 to 12 in the state.

Currently, all schools in Mumbai and Thane areas are shut offline, as per directions of the respective municipal corporations.