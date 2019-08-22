Outsourcing social media accounts: BMC approves Rs 6 crore proposal as Opposition cries foul

Mumbai: Corporators across the parties opposed the proposal tabled in the standing committee meeting of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to spend Rs 6 crore for developing a central social media platform for all departments of the municipality.

Despite the objection by the members of the standing committee, the proposal was approved in the meeting held on Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will use the social platform to provide various departmental information, updates and programs to the citizens. BMC has now developed Central Social Media which would cost approximately Rs 50-60 thousand per day.

BMC will spend Rs 6 crore for the next three years for the creation a team of 35 IT experts on behalf of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT).

The opposition parties strongly opposed the proposal of hiring new IT officials, as there are already public relations department, media advisers, IT cell and other departments.