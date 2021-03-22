Other states not reporting COVID-19 figures accurately, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra which has been consistently recording the highest amount of COVID-19 cases is the largest contributor of overall covid cases in the country. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said there is a possibility that other states are not reporting daily Covid-19 cases accurately. When asked the reason about rising cases in Maharashtra, the minister cited many reasons including negligence of citizens and a higher rate of testing in the state.
As per a report in India Today, the minister said that there is a possibility that other states are not carrying out adequate testing and “there are chances that other states are not reporting the exact figures [sic] of coronavirus patients”.
“I wish to emphasise that Maharashtra is carrying out all of the steps in a correct and transparent manner," he added.
Pointing out a recent cricket match held in Ahmedabad, Tope said, "a crowd of more than 75,000 people recently came to watch the match, “I saw it on TV. There was a huge turnout, more than 75,000 people and no social distancing during the match. Now, look at the public rallies happening in the 4 election-bound states, the rallies are having a huge crowd, no one is wearing masks, there is no social distancing being followed."
“I have an apprehension that these states are not reporting correct figures of Covid-19 cases.”
Amid a spike in covid cases, the minister cautioned the people of Maharashtra. He said if people in the state continue to violate guidelines, the government will have no choice but to impose yet another strict lockdown.
The minister has instructed all district officials and others in the administration to take strict action against people found ignoring social distancing and mask-wearing norms.
Speaking on the vaccination, he said the government is focused on vaccinating people in the state fast. “On any given day, we are vaccinating around 3 lakh people throughout the state. So that we can vaccinate 20-21 lakh people in a week, that’s what we are planning,” he added.
Yesterday, more than 30,000 cases were reported in Maharashtra which has been the highest single day spike since the pandemic outbreak.
