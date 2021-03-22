Other states not reporting COVID-19 figures accurately, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra which has been consistently recording the highest amount of COVID-19 cases is the largest contributor of overall covid cases in the country. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said there is a possibility that other states are not reporting daily Covid-19 cases accurately. When asked the reason about rising cases in Maharashtra, the minister cited many reasons including negligence of citizens and a higher rate of testing in the state.

As per a report in India Today, the minister said that there is a possibility that other states are not carrying out adequate testing and “there are chances that other states are not reporting the exact figures [sic] of coronavirus patients”.

“I wish to emphasise that Maharashtra is carrying out all of the steps in a correct and transparent manner," he added.

Pointing out a recent cricket match held in Ahmedabad, Tope said, "a crowd of more than 75,000 people recently came to watch the match, “I saw it on TV. There was a huge turnout, more than 75,000 people and no social distancing during the match. Now, look at the public rallies happening in the 4 election-bound states, the rallies are having a huge crowd, no one is wearing masks, there is no social distancing being followed."