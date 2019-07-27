Oshiwara murder: Man planned to kill son on 2 occasions

Mumbai: Three days after Shrinivas Ganji, 54, was arrested for shooting his son, Vicky, 33, the Oshiwara police said on Friday that the accused had chickened out from killing Vicky on two separate occasions.

Shrinivas, a cab driver used to bring girls to their house to which Vicky had objected. However, on the third occasion, when their argument escalated, Shrinivas shot his son dead with a country-made pistol.

A police source said Shrinivas and Vicky were often at loggerheads over the former’s womanising habits. Since Vicky had lost his job in February, they lived on a hand-to-mouth existence.

Moreover, Shrinivas had started bringing women to the house and would splurge money on them, which Vicky abhorred. This would often lead to arguments and Vicky would demand his share over the property and tell Shrinivas to get out.

Earlier on two occasions, Shrinivas had planned to kill Vicky in a fit of rage, but backed out at the last minute fearing arrest. Moreover, at both times, Shrinivas did not have a weapon to make the kill and had even contemplated using a kitchen knife or a heavy object to hit Vicky. But after another argument, Shrinivas decided to end the matter once and for all.

Vicky was shot dead at his residence on the third floor of Narmada building, near Heera Panna shopping mall, behind Oshiwara police station around 8.45pm on Monday. Shrinivas shot him and rushed downstairs to pretend he was not around when the neighbours discovered Vicky’s body.

Surprisingly, after learning about his son’s death, Shrinivas first approached the police instead of taking his son to the hospital. During the interrogation, when police suspected the father’s role, Vicky’s brother was made a complainant and Shrinivas was arrested the next day.

Shrinivas was arrested and booked under relevant IPC sections for murder (302) and causing disappearance of evidence (201), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.