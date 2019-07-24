Oshiwara murder: Father arrested for killing son

Mumbai: Oshiwara police on Tuesday arrested the father, Shrinivas Ganji, the prime suspect for the murder of Vicky Ganji. Earlier in the day, he was detained for questioning. Shrinivas was quizzed for more than 12 hours, as police suspected him of killing Vicky over an extramarital affair, which the deceased did not approve of.

Notably, 33-year-old Vicky Ganji was shot dead at his residence on the third floor of Narmada building, near Heera Panna shopping mall, behind Oshiwara police station around 8.45pm on Monday.

When the neighbours heard the gunshot, they informed the police, after which a team reached the spot within minutes. Police found Vicky lying on the floor, with a gunshot wound in his chest. Vicky was rushed to the Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police recorded the statement of Vicky’s father, but smelt a rat. A police source said when Shrinivas, the deceased’s father, found his son lying on the floor, he told the police his son was shot dead.

Surprisingly, there was no visible gunshot wound on Vicky’s body, but Shrinivas confidently said his son was shot. On suspecting Shrinivas, police detained him for questioning on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, to be arrested later.

The father-son duo were at loggerheads ever since Vicky was sacked from his job. A senior police officer said, during questioning, Shrinivas confessed they were not on good terms over a property. Shrinivas’ extramarital affair and Vicky’s drug abuse had worsened the matter.

Police’s main suspect was Shrinivas, who apparently murdered his son over personal indifference and approached police with a cooked up story. A country-made pistol, allegedly used by Shrinivas to kill his son, was recovered.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, additional commissioner of police (western region) said, “We arrested the deceased’s father, Shrinivas Ganji (54), on Tuesday evening and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (302) and causing disappearance of evidence (201), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway.” The accused will be produced in a court on Wednesday.