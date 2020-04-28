Operation Lotus never bloomed in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The political crisis over nomination of Uddhav Thackeray may end soon as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may nominate him to legislative council any time after Maharashtra Day on May 1.

After constant delays, Shiv Sena had started targeting the Governor in public. But at the same time, backroom discussion was taking place with the Governor as Shiv Sena Secretary Milind Narvekar and Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant too met Governor few days before.

During this last one month, it is learnt that Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP camp personally contacted few legislators from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. He briefed them BJP’s plan to form the government by telling them that Governor would reject the cabinet recommendation and President rule will be imposed in the state.