Only 58 of 1,200 Mumbai: Frontline workers turn up for vaccination on Thursday

Despite increasing the vaccine centres and reserving separate vaccine booths for the frontline workers (FLWs), the beneficiaries' turnout dropped to 54 per cent across the city on Thursday. Moreover, of the targeted 1,200 FLWs, only 58 visited the vaccine centres to take the first shot of the vaccine. Officials have attributed this to the technical glitch following which messages were not sent to all the FLWs. So far 1.80 lakh FLWs have registered at the centralised Co-Win app for the vaccination drive.

According to data, the highest number – 603 HCWs --were vaccinated at Rajawadi hospital, followed by 614 at BYL Nair, 552 at KEM, 453 at RN Cooper, 417 at BDBA, 411 at BKC Jumbo, 224 at Sion, 172 at Bhabha, 165 at Nesco, 149 at Seven Hills, 133 at BARC, 96 at Dahisar jumbo, 88 at MAA hospital, 70 at JJ, 65 at Cenetary in Govandi, 59 at Kasturba, 46 at SK Patil and lowest was 14 at VN Desai.

BYL Nair hospital, followed by 791 at BDBA, 710 at Rajawadi in Ghatkopar, 535 at KEM, 493 at BKC jumbo, 482 at RN Cooper, 306 at Nesco in Goregaon, 257 at LTMG (Sion), 210 at Seven Hills, 152 at Bhabha in Bandra, 35 at VN Desai and 40 at JJ hospital

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the turnout probably went down as the messages could not be sent to all the FLWs. The technical glitch in the Co-Win app still persists following which they have alerted the state government to resolve the problem with immediate effect which is leading to work pressure on the staff. “We have directed all the staff to alert the beneficiaries manually until the application is not functioning properly. We were expecting turnout to increase but due to Co-Win we witnessed only 54 per cent of beneficiaries on Thursday taking the vaccine shot,” he said.

Moreover, Dr. Rahul Pandit, a member of the covid-19 task force said there is no confusion amongst the healthcare workers and frontline workers with respect to the vaccine. All confusion is just because of the Co-Win application which is creating all problems.