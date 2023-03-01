'Only 1 Shiv Sena,' says Shinde faction leader Bharat Gogawale; claims many Uddhav group leaders want to join CM

Bharat Gogawale | Wikipedia

Mumbai: In the midst of a dispute with Shiv Sena group led by Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his camp expects all party leaders to heed their demand and attend the assembly.

Reportedly, CM Shinde's faction has been claiming that Shiv Sena represents all party leaders irrespective of their factional loyalty. This statement from Bharat Gogawale, Shiv Sena chief whip in Maharashtra Assembly, came days after Election Commission of India allotted the party symbol and name to faction led by Shinde.

Gogawale says Shiv Sena is one

Gogawale was quoted as saying that Shiv Sena is one and the same. He said that the party's name and symbol is with them and everyone has to follow their lead.

He further threatened that the group will decide on the ramifications of not following their whip in two weeks, a report in NDTV stated.

Shiv Sena had told the apex court that the party will not move against any leader, who defies the chief whip's directives, for at least two weeks.

Gogawale was quoted in the news report saying that CM Shinde will announce the new chief whip soon. He also claimed that there are many MLAs from Uddhav-faction who want to join Shinde.

The Shinde faction leader expressed confidence that the MLAs will join them and that they are just waiting it out.

'Our govt has been in charge for 7 months': Sena whip slams

The leader also slammed Aaditya Thackeray and said that despite his daily assertions of Shinde-BJP government being unconstitutional or being overthrown any day, they have been in charge of the government for seven months now.

Bharat Gogawale also claimed that even NCP chief Sharad Pawar jas warned Uddhav Thackeray that their government will not collapse, as per NDTV report. He further told that they [Shinde faction] will invite everyone to join them.

Uddhav Thackeray reaches out to party workers to ensure alleigance

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray and other influential Sena members have been meeting grassroot level workers and leaders around the state to ensure allegiance. Thackeray has often claimed that Shinde is not supported by the people of Maharashtra.

Thackeray has also appealed to the top court to declare Shinde's take over as illegal. The court is currently hearing his plea.

