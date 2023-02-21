Shiv Sena row: After party office in Vidhan Bhawan, Shinde camp gets Sena office in Parliament House |

Uddhav Thackeray faction has received another big blow after Shiv Sena office in Parliament House has been allotted to Eknath Shinde-led faction by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday.

Room No. 128, Parliament House has been allotted to the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party (Eknath Shinde faction) for the office of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party. pic.twitter.com/cE7r9MfvQM — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

Eknath Shinde took over the Shiv Sena party office at Vidhan Bhawan a day ago. MLA Bharat Gogavale along with his party colleagues and office bearers of Shinde group went to assembly building and took possession of the office. Now, Devendra Suryavanshi will be office head of the Shivsena legislative party.

Uddhav moves to Supreme Court

On the other hand, the Thackeray faction have turned to judiciary for justice after the order of Election Commission. The Supreme Court of India will hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging Election Commission order recognising Eknath Shinde faction as official Shiv Sena tomorrow.

The hearing will begin at 3.30 pm.

Uddhav Thacekray and his faction of leaders, who were upset with ECI's decision, said that they will approach the Supreme Court against their decision.

Thackeray had also demanded dissolution of the poll panel; the Sena [UBT] leaders alleged that the Shinde faction stole the name and symbol from them.

Shiv Sena name and symbol awarded to Shinde faction

The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray suffered a body blow on Friday when the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised the faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena. Shinde supporters burst crackers outside their party office opposite Mantralaya.

The ECI, in its 78-page order, also alloted the symbol "Bow & Arrow" to Shinde's faction. The Sena, founded by the late Bal Thackeray 1966, had consistently fought elections on the "Bow & Arrow" symbol all these decades and its allotment to Shinde is a major setback to Thackeray.

