e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena row: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC verdict tomorrow

Shiv Sena row: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC verdict tomorrow

The hearing will begin at 3.30 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena row: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC verdict tomorrow |
Follow us on

The Supreme Court of India will hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging Election Commission order recognising Eknath Shinde faction as official Shiv Sena tomorrow.

The hearing will begin at 3.30 pm.

this is breaking story, further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena row: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC verdict tomorrow

Shiv Sena row: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC verdict tomorrow

Sonu Nigam heckling case: Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar says incident was mistake, apologises

Sonu Nigam heckling case: Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar says incident was mistake, apologises

Thane: Parts of city to see water cut from today; here's the complete list

Thane: Parts of city to see water cut from today; here's the complete list

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor with AQI 215, mercury at 20.6°C; IMD's...

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor with AQI 215, mercury at 20.6°C; IMD's...

Prithvi Shaw selfie row: Influencer Sapna Gill files plaint against cricketer, his friends for...

Prithvi Shaw selfie row: Influencer Sapna Gill files plaint against cricketer, his friends for...