Onion price at Rs 11,000 quintal in Nashik

Nashik: The wholesale price of onions of the summer variety rose to Rs 11,000 per quintal on Monday during auction at the Kalwan Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) here in Maharashtra.

Monday was the first trading day of December and the wholesale price of the summer crop of onions was the highest this season in Nashik district, a major producer of the vegetable, APMC sources said.

The previous highest wholesale auction price of onions was Rs 9,000 per quintal recorded at the Kalwan APMC last month, they said. During the morning session, summer onions were auctioned at minimum Rs 4,000 per quintal and maximum Rs 11,000 a quintal, they said.

The average price was Rs 10,000-10,300 per quintal at the Kalwan APMC, the sources said. Onions brought in 129 vehicles were auctioned at the APMC on Monday, they said.