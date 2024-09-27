 'One Of My Statements Was Edited': Ruta Awhad Clarifies After Comparing Abdul Kalam To Osama Bin Laden
Ruta Awhad's previous statement comparing former Indian president Abdul Kalam with Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden created quite a stir with BJP reacting angrily and even social media users disapproving her statement.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Ruta Awhad, wife of NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad | X (@ANI)

Just hours after her video comparing former Indian president Abdul Kalam to Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden went viral, Ruta Awhad, who is wife of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad sought to clarify her statement. As reported by news agency ANI, Awhad blamed editing for her statements having been taken out of context.

On her statement urging people to read Osama Bin Laden's autobiography, she said that she was asking youngsters to take their minds off mobile phones and read books.

"...Nobody is good or bad by birth but he became so bad..." she said as quoted by ANI.

What did Ruta Awhad say previously?

Awhad's video created quite a stir.

"Read the biography of Osama Bin Laden. Just like APJ Abdul Kalam became Kalam Saheb, Osama became a terrorist. But why did he become a terrorist? He was not born one. Society made him one. He became a terrorist out of frustration," Awhad can be heard saying in Hindi in the video.

BJP went on the offensive after Ruta Awhad's comment. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused INDIA alliance of having a 'soft corner' for terrorists. In a press conference, he mentioned a list of Opposition leaders and accused them of supporting terrorists like Ajmal Amir Kasab, Afzal Guru and more.

