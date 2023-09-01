‘One Nation, One Election Proposal A Conspiracy To…’: Sanjay Raut's Big Charge At Modi Govt

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday criticised the Modi government for its initiative on the ‘One Nation One Election’ and added that the BJP is scared of the INDIA alliance and hence trying to divert people's attention away from it.

He also questioned the need for a special session of Parliament, scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22 (during the Ganpati festival) and called the move a "deceit" and "cheating with Ganpati Ji."

Raut said, “We need fair elections which are not happening now. The 'one nation, one election’ proposal is a conspiracy to postpone elections. BJP government did not respect Ramnath Kovind when he was the president. Now they are making him busy with a committee to explore the possibility of one nation, one election”, he added.

Raut questions the need for a special session of Parliament

The Rajya Sabha MP also questioned the need for a special session of Parliament, scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22, during the Ganpati festival.

When regular sessions are on, the prime minister never attends the proceedings, he claimed. Raut alleged that the BJP-led Centre’s moves were attempts to divert attention from the meeting of the INDIA alliance currently underway in Mumbai. He said the opposition bloc’s meeting is aimed at including all allies and working towards consensus on all issues. A chief coordination committee, research committee, campaign and agenda committee and manifesto committee are likely to shape up, he said.

"Election Commission is corrupt," says Raut

Further, Raut also alleged, "A corrupt Election Commission is working in this country."

"Till the corrupt Election Commission is there, no fair election can happen. One Nation One Election is just a new funda. You are scared," Sanjay Raut said while talking to reporters.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the unveiling of the logo of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) won’t happen during the ongoing meeting of the grouping.

The Congress leader claimed that the ‘one nation, one election’ move happened because of the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting.

