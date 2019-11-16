One held in Thane for selling drugs

Thane: Crime branch unit 1 of the Thane police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly selling Methamphetamine tablets in Thane.

Police said that the arrested accused is identified as Gulzar Pasha (24), who is a resident of Koparkhairane of Navi Mumbai.

Assistant police inspector from Crime branch unit 1, Sandeep Bagul said, “Our patrolling team was on duty heading towards Rabodi area in Thane. The team got suspicious about him as he was on a bike and waiting for someone.”

Police said that Pasha attempted to flee from the spot but police caught him and on searching found 128 tablets of Methamphetamine with him.

A case was registered at the Thane Nagar police station under the Narcotics Drugs and Physchotropic Substantial (NDPS) Act 1988.

Police said that the accused was produced before the court and was remanded in police custody till Monday.