One drowned, another missing at Marve beach

Mumbai: On Sunday evening, a Malad-based teenager drowned at the Marve beach and search is underway to locate his friend, who is feared drowned after young group of fiends ventured out for a swim.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in connection to a 13-year-old's death. According to police, the incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Sunday, when Mohammad Ashraf Chaudhury, 13, and five of his friends went to Marve beach at Malad for a quick swim.

As soon as the boys entered the sea, the waves started pulling them in due to the high tide, after which four of them swam ashore while two of them could not manage to do so. The locals immediately alerted police and the fire brigade. Around 7 pm, Ashraf was rescued but was not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival due to drowning. Police recorded an ADR in the matter.

An official said, another 16-year-old boy is still missing and the search operation to find him will resume on Monday morning, as it was too dark and the operation was called off around 9pm. On Monday, naval divers will also be summoned.