One booked for storing firecrackers without license

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have registered an offence against a 36-year-old vendor for storing a large quantity of firecrackers without any valid permissions from the authorities.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by assistant police inspector Sachin Kamble swooped down on an open ground in the Mahesh Nagar area of Bhayandar West and found one Shyambabu Chaurasiya, 36, setting up a firecrackers stall. The police found crackers worth over Rs 1.24 lakh and the suspect failed to produce any legitimate documents. He was booked under section 286 of the Indian Penal Code for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances and under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Under the Indian Explosive Act, it is binding upon the fireworks stall owners to obtain a no-objection certificate from the police, fire department and the district authorities. Only licensed traders are allowed to sell firecrackers from their shops.

Meanwhile, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, in an attempt to ensure that lives of citizens are not put at risk this festive season, has identified eight open spaces across the twin-city where vendors can establish their shops and carry out trading activities in a safer environment.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:08 PM IST