ON CAMERA: Motorman faints in Borivali-bound train at Malad

The motorman of a Borivali-bound slow local train fell unconscious on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at Malad station at 3.30pm when the train was still at halt. The motorman, Manish Kumar, was given emergency aid for dizziness and the train was held up for 12 minutes.

Mr Kumar, earlier a goods train driver, was recently promoted after necessary training and was deputed to his new job on Jan 24.

On Tuesday, he was accompanied by the chief loco inspector in the motorman’s cabin. After primary treatment, he took the train to Borivali under the inspector’s supervision to avoid further delay. He was later admitted to Jagjivanram Railway Hospital at Mumbai Central.

As loco inspectors are supervisors of motormen and having full knowledge of controlling local trains, there was no safety issue at the time of the incident.

Officials said local trains are fitted with auxiliary warning systems that provide advance notification of upcoming signals to motormen via a display panel in the driving cab. This requires immense alertness on part of motormen every four seconds, failing which brakes are automatically applied. Officials said these warnings are normally given every 180mt (200 yards) before the signal.

#Mumbai: Motorman faints in Borivali-bound train at Malad pic.twitter.com/OCbpyT2N5l — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 31, 2023

