Navi Mumbai: PMC holds 'Leprosy Awareness Marathon' in Kharghar |

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in association with Assistant Director Health Services (Leprosy) Alibaug Raigad, a 'Leprosy Awareness Marathon' was organized at Urban Primary Health Centre Kharghar.

The civic body is conducting the 'Sparsh' leprosy awareness campaign 2023 from January 30 to February 13. A number of health education programs about leprosy will be conducted during the fortnight. As part of it, the 'Leprosy Awareness Marathon' competition was organised.

At the beginning of the marathon competition, the statue of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi was saluted by offering a wreath.

Various civic officials were present at the event

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, Dr. Kulkarni of Dermatology Association, Senior Police Inspector Gawde of Transport Department, District Leprosy Supervisor Nilima Dhamangaonkar, Ward Officer Jitendra Madhvi, Medical Health Officers of all Civil Primary Health Centers, All Medical Officers and Staff of Headquarters, ANM, GNMasha Workers, Ward Boy Around 350 people were present.

Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde flagged off the competition at Civil Primary Health Center Kharghar.

