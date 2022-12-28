ON CAMERA: Massive fire engulfs scrap market on CST road in Mumbai's Kurla, around 25 shops gutted; no injuries reported

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiON CAMERA: Massive fire engulfs scrap market on CST road in Mumbai's Kurla, around 25 shops gutted; no injuries reported

The fire started in a godown and quickly spread to 20 to 25 other wooden godowns.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
ON CAMERA: Massive fire engulfs scrap market on CST road in Kurla; no injuries reported | FPJ
A massive fire started at 2:30 a.m., and soon engulfed wooden godowns in the scrap market on CST Road in the Kurla area of Mumbai. However, no injuries have been reported.

The fire brigade received a call at around 2.30 am about the blaze in the shops located near a bus depot in Kapadia Nagar, a civic official told PTI. He added that the cause of the fire is yet not known.

The fire started in a godown where wooden furniture is stored and quickly spread to 20 to 25 other wooden godowns. The fire was eventually doused by the fire department at 8:30 am, as per reports there were 8 firefighters present at the spot.

The fire has been reported to have been spread to the electric wing, electric installation, scrap material, vehicle spare parts, in the area of 400-500 sq ft, at 20 to 25 shops.

More details are awaited.

