On Camera: 6 cellphones stolen from Andheri magistrate's court canteen while employees were sleeping

After the employees received the information about the phones, a criminal offence was filed on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Thief while stealing the phones | Screengrab
Mumbai: Thefts can occur in the most unexpected places. Six cellphones were stolen from the Andheri magistrate's court canteen while the employees were sleeping.

According to the police, the incident was discovered around 6 am on Friday when employees who sleep on the canteen premises awoke. They couldn't find their cellphones when they woke up.

They went to the police station to file a complaint, but the officers asked them to return with details about the handsets, such as the IMEI number and model number.

After the employees received the information, a criminal offence was filed on Monday. Police officers checked CCTV capture of the courthouse and obtained images of a suspect they are trying to search.

In another incident on Saturday, cellphones of audience members were stolen during a music concert at the MMRDA Bandra-Kurla Complex. By Monday, at least 52 people had approached BKC police station officials to report the theft of their cellphones at the concert. In this case, one person

