Omicron variant: Reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 postponed in Navi Mumbai

Concerned about the outbreak of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has postponed the reopening of schools in the city. Now, schools in the city from classes 1 to 7 will reopen from December 1, says NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Tuesday.

The civic chief says that considering the need to be vigilant about the Omicron variant of Covid, as a precautionary measure, classes 1 to 7 in the NMMC area will remain closed till December 14.

Earlier, the civic body has increased the testing in the city and action against people not following the Covid appropriate behaviour in the city. Hundreds of citizens were fined for not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing across the city.

As part of the preparation for the Omicron variant, the civic body has decided to create a separate isolation ward for people coming from countries at risk and if they are found positive.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 06:47 PM IST