Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 876 after 79 new cases emerge

79 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday, of which 57 are from Mumbai, six from Nagpur, seven from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), five from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), three from Pune Rural and one from Pimpri Chinchwad.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 876.

Of the 876 cases in Maharashtra, 565 are from Mumbai, followed by 83 in Pune Municipal Corporation, 45 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 29 in Pune rural, 36 in Thane, 17 in Panvel, 30 in Nagpur, 10 each in Navi Mumbai and Kolhapur, 8 in Satara, 7 in Kalyan Dombivali, six in Osmanabad, five in Bhivandi Nizampur, four in Vasai Virar, 3 each in Nanded, Amravati and Ulhasnagar, two each in Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mira Bhayandar and Sangli, and one each in Latur, Ahmednagar Akola and Raigad.

Out of these, 381 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 08:18 PM IST