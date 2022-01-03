e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 578 after 68 new cases detected; 40 fresh detections in Mumbai alone

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai, Monday, December 27, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

68 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Monday, of which 40 are from Mumbai, 14 from Pune Municipal Corporation, 4 in Nagpur, 3 each in Nagpur and Panvel Municpal Corporation and one each in Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Raigad. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 578.

Of the 578 cases in Maharashtra, 368 are from Mumbai, followed by 36 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 63 in Pune rural, 26 in Pune Municipal Corporation, 13 in Thane, 9 in Navi Mumbai, 11 in Panvel, 7 each in Kalyan Dombivali and Satara, five in Osmanabad, four in Vasai Virar, three in Nanded, two each in Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Buldhana, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Mira Bhayandar and one each in Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola and Raigad.

Meanwhile, out of the 578, 259 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
