Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 1,605 after 238 new cases emerge

238 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Friday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 1,605.

Details of the cases are as below:

Pune MC - 197

Pimpri-Chinchwad MC - 32

Pune Rural and Navi Mumbai - 3 each

Mumbai - 2

Akola - 1

Here is the district / corporations wise tally:

Mumbai - 629

Pune MC - 526

Pimpri -Chinchwad- 107

Sangli - 59

Nagpur - 51

Thane MC - 48

Pune Rural - 44

Kolhapur and Panvel - 18 each

Satara and Navi Mumbai - 13 each

Osmanabad - 10

Amravati - 9

Kalyan Dombivali - 7

Buldhana and Vasai Virar - 6 each

Bhivandi Nizampur and Akola - 5 each

Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Mira Bhayandar and Gondia - 3 each

Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli, Latur and Nandurbar - 2 each

Jalna and Raigad - 1 each

Out of these, 859 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:19 PM IST