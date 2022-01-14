Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 1,605 after 238 new cases emerge

238 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Friday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 1,605.
Details of the cases are as below:
Pune MC - 197
Pimpri-Chinchwad MC - 32
Pune Rural and Navi Mumbai - 3 each
Mumbai - 2
Akola - 1
Here is the district / corporations wise tally:
Mumbai - 629
Pune MC - 526
Pimpri -Chinchwad- 107
Sangli - 59
Nagpur - 51
Thane MC - 48
Pune Rural - 44
Kolhapur and Panvel - 18 each
Satara and Navi Mumbai - 13 each
Osmanabad - 10
Amravati - 9
Kalyan Dombivali - 7
Buldhana and Vasai Virar - 6 each
Bhivandi Nizampur and Akola - 5 each
Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Mira Bhayandar and Gondia - 3 each
Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli, Latur and Nandurbar - 2 each
Jalna and Raigad - 1 each
Out of these, 859 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.