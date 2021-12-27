Omicron threat: Hotel & Restaurants Association issues advisory to members on strict adherence to govt guidelines

Days after Maharashtra Government released fresh restrictions amid rising COVID-19 and Omicron cases, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has issued an advisory to its members on strictly following guidelines as instructed in the order.

The advisory requests all F&B establishments to display prominently, as per their licenses or permissions, the full capacity along with 50 per cent of that capacity. For enclosed spaces, the total number of attendees at any time should not exceed 100 and for open to sky spaces, 250 or 25 per cent of the capacity.

HRAWI has said that the government in its order has put curbs on New Year functions and celebrations and called for strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) from all establishments. The Association has requested its members to ensure that their staff and guests be fully vaccinated and safety protocols along with all necessary precautions be observed diligently.

“The Omicron threat is real and we must support the Government in curbing its spread. This is in the interest of not just the Government but also to ensure that we do not go under another lockdown. The hospitality industry has been compliant with the Government’s guidelines all through the pandemic and even at this juncture it would be extremely critical that we do not let our guard down even for a moment. HRAWI requests all its members that we commit to ensuring our own safety and thereby our guests’ for ushering in the New Year by not letting this virus win,” says Sherry Bhatia, President, HRAWI.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 05:31 PM IST