India reports 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 415
Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:47 PM IST

Omicron scare: Will Maharashtra govt impose lockdown? Here's what health minister Rajesh Tope has to say

PTI
Omicron scare: Will Maharashtra govt impose lockdown? Here's what health minister Rajesh Tope has to say | File Photo

Fresh lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day, public health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

The day before, the state government banned the assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Omicron cases were increasing "rapidly", but in general such patients were not ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen, Tope said, speaking to reporters in Jalna.

"There will be statewide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tons (per day)," he added.

The minister did not mention the current rate of consumption of medical oxygen in the state.

"We do not want people to face more restrictions, therefore I am making an appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Wearing a mask is very important," he said.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:47 PM IST
