'Offence not against individual, against all women': Mumbai sessions court rejects anticipatory bail to accused in Clubhouse case

A sessions court that denied the relief of pre-arrest bail to an accused in the Clubhouse audio app case in which objectionable comments were made on Muslim women, has said in its order that it is not only an offence against one individual but against all women.

The plea by the accused Ritesh Jha was decided on Saturday. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjashree J. Gharat said in the order that he was found passing derogatory comments against females aiming toward a particular community.

The court also noted that the involvement of other accused is noticed during the probe. “The offence is not committed against any individual. It is an offence against all women,” it stated.

Judge Gharat further said that if he is granted relief during the ongoing investigation, it will create hurdles.

Jha had claimed in his plea that he is falsely implicated and that he is just a student, doing a part-time job. His advocate also told the court that Jha runs his own YouTube channel and denied his involvement in the offence and with the Twitter handles involved with him. The advocate had also argued that Jha had not had any conversation directly with the complainant.

The prosecution had opposed anticipatory bail to Jha and told the court that the offence is sensitive in nature, wherein the accused has made defamatory statements against women and if given the relief, he may destroy technical evidence.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:50 PM IST