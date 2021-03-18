Obscene videos on OTT: Cops likely to record Ekta Kapoor's statement

Months after the Maharashtra Cyber had booked Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji for showing obscene content on the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, police recently recorded the statement of actress Sherlyn Chopra and are likely to summon Kapoor to record the statement. Most of the people in connection to the case have applied for anticipatory bail, which were rejected by various courts, following which the police is likely to start making arrests, if deemed necessary, in the case.

According to the police sources, Chopra said, in her statement, that even if she was a part of the obscene content showcased on the OTT platforms, she did not participate willingly, and was 'forced' into the act. While police are verifying all the claims and statements given by the people, they are most likely to record the statements of a few more stakeholders and then proceed with the probe.

In November, last year, Maharashtra Cyber had booked the directors or owners of various OTT platforms and websites, including Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji, for allegedly showing obscene content. Police said that the FIR was lodged on a social activist's complaint. Accordingly, OTT platforms, like ALTBalaji, Hotshot, Flizmovies, Feneo, Kukoo, Neoflix, Ullu, Hotmasti, Chikooflix, Primeflix and Wetflix, amongst others, had been hosting obscenity and pornographic content and had been named in the FIR,

While police have already recorded the statements of a few actors seen in the shows as well as the directors of Primeflix, they are most likely to summon AltBalaji head Ekta Kapoor to record a statement. When the Free Press Journal contacted AltBalaji, they refused to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, a number of people, including Chopra, had applied for an anticipatory bail, wherein she had stated that the content was made for a UK-based company, which provided it to users on pay per view platforms and the material available on free to view platforms was pirated. She claimed did not have any knowledge about who did it and hence, could not be held guilty. Acting on this development, cyber police will wait for the court's judgement and make arrests, if necessary, of those whose anticipatory bails were rejected.