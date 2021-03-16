Ekta Kapoor shares throwback gem to wish 'love birds' Smriti Irani, Zubin on 20th wedding anniversary

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday pulled out a rare gem from her archive to wish former Television actress and current Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin on their wedding anniversary.
In the throwback picture shared by her friend Ekta, Smriti looks almost unrecognizable as she poses with Zubin Irani.
Sharing it, she captioned the photo: "Happie anniversary love birds."
While the minister thanked Ekta for the sweet wish, netizens couldn't stop complimenting the beauty.
A user wrote: "Omg, Smriti mam looks like the Indian Angelina Jolie."
"Ufffff what contrast in the two but what chemistry & what beautie," commented another.
Smriti Irani tied the knot with Zubin Irani in 2001 and the couple are parents to Shanelle, Zohr and Zoish.
On their wedding anniversary, the minister also took to her handle to share a montage of pictures with Zubin Irani and penned down a heartfelt note to wish him.
She wrote: "20 years of friendship, adventures galore.. I am admittedly not the easiest person to be with .. not a regular housewife or a homebody, always running to chase my dreams while you made sure sanity prevailed in the chaos that ensued ... can I say thank you enough I guess not .. coz dosti mein no sorry no thank you ... that’s what our 20 years have been about .. about me being cheesy & filmy and you being a class apart , about me being cantankerous & you being an ocean of calm.. about me being a bathroom singer & you dancing with absolute abandon & joy."
"Here’s to the opposites that mercifully stayed attracted to each other for 2 decades .. Happy 20th Anniversary @iamzfi love you to the moon & back," she added.
