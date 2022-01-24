OBC quota in local bodies: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting on OBC reservation in local bodies at 3:30 PM today.

मुख्यमंत्री यांचे सोमवार २४ जानेवारी २०२२ रोजीचे कार्यक्रम

दुपारी ३.३० वा

स्थानिक स्वराज्य संस्थांमधील ओबीसी आरक्षणाबाबत बैठक

सह्याद्री अतिथीगृह, मुंबई

(दूरदृश्य प्रणालीद्वारे सहभागी)

CM.@OfficeofUT to chair meeting on #OBCreservation in local bodies

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 24, 2022

Earlier last week, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government heaved a major sigh of relief after the Supreme Court asked it to submit the data and information on Other Backward Classes available with the state to the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC). The apex court said that the MSBCC could submit the interim report if so advised to the concerned authorities within two weeks from receipt of information/data from the state government.

If the Supreme Court accepts the state government’s data, it will pave the way for the restoration of 27 per cent political reservation to the OBC community which was scrapped last year, citing it was above the 50 per cent quota ceiling. This will then be applicable in the upcoming elections to the municipal corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and a couple of others and also various zilla parishads in the state.

In the recently concluded winter session, the legislature had unanimously passed a resolution that local body elections should not be held in the absence of OBC quota.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:23 AM IST