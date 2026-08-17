OBC Community Objects To Absence Of Separate Category In Caste Census Gazette; National OBC Federation Warns Of Protest | Representational Image

Thane: The omission of a separate category for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Central government's recently published Census Gazette has triggered strong reactions from members of the OBC community, with the National OBC Federation accusing the government of sidelining the community's long-standing demand for a comprehensive caste-based enumeration.

Eknath Taramale President of the Konkan Division of the National OBC Federation, has alleged that the Centre has once again failed to address the concerns of the OBC community despite announcing its decision to conduct a caste census.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the contents of the Gazette notification issued in connection with the upcoming census exercise, Taramale demanded that the government introduce a separate and clearly defined category for OBC communities to ensure an accurate caste-wise enumeration.

According to Taramale, the OBC community has not been included in an independent caste-based census since 1931. Although the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) was conducted in 2011, OBC leaders have repeatedly alleged that the complete caste-wise data collected during the exercise has never been made public.

As a result, the community continues to lack reliable and officially verified data regarding its actual population, socio-economic status, educational progress and representation in employment and public institutions, he said.

The Central government had announced its decision to conduct a caste census on April 30, 2025, following which expectations within the OBC community increased significantly.

However, concerns resurfaced after the Gazette notification related to the census, issued on August 14, 2026, listed 40 questions to be included in the enumeration process. The tenth point in the questionnaire specifically referred to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and "caste."

While the inclusion of the term "caste" suggests that the caste identity of every individual may be recorded during the census, the notification does not clearly explain how OBC communities will be identified or whether they will be enumerated under a distinct category.

Taramale argued that the absence of a transparent and well-defined framework for recording OBC communities could undermine the objective of conducting a meaningful caste census.

Highlighting the importance of comprehensive caste-based data, Taramale said policymakers continue to face significant challenges because official statistics related to the OBC population, educational attainment, employment patterns, economic conditions and political representation remain unavailable.

He stressed that a census is not merely an exercise to determine population figures but an important mechanism for understanding the social, educational and economic realities of different sections of society.

Accurate caste-wise data, he said, is essential for ensuring equitable representation and implementing reservation policies in proportion to population demographics.

Issuing a strong warning to the Centre, Taramale said the government still has sufficient time to amend the Gazette notification and incorporate provisions that would allow for the clear identification and enumeration of OBC communities.

He urged the government to revise the notification in accordance with the broader objective of conducting a comprehensive caste census that includes all communities.

If the demand remains unaddressed, the OBC community will organise a large-scale protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, he said.

Taramale further warned that if the government fails to take the community's concerns seriously, the agitation could expand into a nationwide movement.

He also indicated that the organisation may consider adopting a political strategy that includes appealing to voters to oppose candidates representing the ruling party if the demand for a separate OBC category in the census is ignored.

There is still time for the government to make the necessary amendments. Since the Centre has already announced its decision to conduct a caste census, the Gazette notification should be revised to ensure the clear and separate enumeration of OBC communities. Otherwise, the OBC community will be compelled to launch a nationwide Agitation Taramale said.

The controversy has once again brought the debate over caste-based data collection to the forefront, with OBC organisations insisting that a transparent and inclusive census is essential for evidence-based policymaking and social justice.

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