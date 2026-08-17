Mira Road Metro Construction Scare As Massive Rock Falls Onto Road, School Van Narrowly Escapes Tragedy | Video

Mira Road Metro Slab Portion Falls Near Thunga Hospital, School Van Narrowly Escapes Major Damage - VIDEO |

Mira Road: A major safety concern has emerged at the ongoing Metro construction site in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar after a large rock reportedly fell onto the road while construction work was underway on Monday (August 17).

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According to the information available, the rock fell from a considerable height directly onto the road. Pieces of the rock reportedly hit a vehicle carrying school students. Fortunately, no student or other person was injured in the incident.

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety arrangements at the Metro construction site, particularly for motorists and pedestrians using the road.

A similar incident had occurred in Chembur, Mumbai, about a month ago, when a tree branch fell on a school van, resulting in the tragic death of a student. The latest incident in Mira Road has once again highlighted concerns over the safety of school-going children around construction zones.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken an aggressive stand over the issue. MNS leader Sandeep Rane has stated that the concerned contractor should be booked and that the work should not be allowed to continue unless proper safety measures are implemented.

The incident has sparked concerns over whether adequate precautions are being taken during Metro construction work to protect commuters and nearby residents.