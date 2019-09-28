Now, Whatsapp complaint nos for street lights

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has started Whatsapp numbers for citizens to register their complaints about the faulty or non-working street lights to the BEST’s street lighting division.

The numbers are for lodging complaints in the areas of Colaba in South Mumbai and Mahim and Sion. Accordingly, citizens can register their complaints about the cable, switch box, fire, pole shock, pole bend, fallen, corroded, street lighting pillars as per the locations in the wards of A, B, C, D, E in South division and F/N, F/S, G/N and G/S in North division.

The Whatsapp number for people in the South division are 8291554242 and 8657491117, while for the North zone the numbers are 8291553232 and 8657491118.