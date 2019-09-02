Now, Janta Express runs into buffer at MMCT station

Mumbai: A passenger train dashed into the buffer stop at the Mumbai Central station’s platform no 5 on Sunday evening. No injuries were reported. Senior Railway official said it was the Firozpur Janta Express which dashed the buffer and they will be taking action against the loco pilot.

“There were no passengers in it. Somehow, it started off again with a jerk and dashed into the buffer stop. We have suspen­d­ed the loco pilot for now. It was a minor incident,” said an official.