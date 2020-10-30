Now hire a bike taxi in Mumbai

Rapido, India’s largest bike taxi platform, on Friday, launched its service in Mumbai in a bid to offer first and last mile connectivity. The platform charges Rs 6/km, making it an affordable everyday commute option for the city of Mumbai. It has also announced an introductory offer of up to 50 per cent off on the first ride for its commuters.

Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido, said, “The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters of Mumbai looking for an alternate mode of travel. As the city builds itself back from the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, there is a demand for accessible, affordable and safe everyday commute options. We believe an innovative and successful model will be able to address the need."

In Mumbai, Rapido has on-boarded 2,000 captains (drivers) to kickstart the operations. "We plan to provide income opportunities to the youth of Mumbai. In the next 2 years, we aim to onboard two lakh captains to Rapido's bike taxi platform," informed Aravind.

As a safety measure amidst the pandemic, captains are expected to wear a mask, sanitise and clean the seats and all accessible areas after every ride. To use the bike taxi service, one has to download the app, log in to their account and book it.