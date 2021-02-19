Now E-bike stand at Kurla Railway Station West

Public Electric (E) bike stand is now available at Kurla (West) railway station. With 80 E-bikes the stand has been operationally used from Thursday onwards. Yulu, a private bike service operator is providing this public service at affordable rates.

Every day, about 3 lakh people align at Bandra and Kurla railway stations reportedly. Of which two lakh commuters travel to BKC for office and other purposes. Therefore, with the introduction of an e-bike stand at the Kurla railway station railway commuters too can take a ride in E-bikes along with opting share autos or Brihanmumbai Electric Supply Transport (BEST) services to reach BKC.

Yulu started the service with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) with 18 bike stations at BKC and in and around Kurla and Bandra. To avail the service, one has to download the application and pay Rs five as unlocking charges and then Rs 1.5 is charged for every one minute of the ride.

Interestingly, with the launch of the E-bike service, about 27,000 plus trips comprising of 1.62 lakh kilometres saving 16 tonnes of carbon emissions has been attained till December 2020. Also, about 7,000 new riders have been added to the service.

With the gradual success of E-bike service in BKC, the MMRDA now plans to expand the initiatives on a large scale which was introduced as last-mile connectivity.