Now, COVID-19 vaccine jabs at private hospitals to cost more

The out of pocket expenditure for a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine will soon triple for those opting to visit private vaccination centres. Earlier, the cost of Covishield was Rs 250 per dose, which has now increased to Rs 900 per dose for all age groups. However, some private hospitals have continued to charge Rs 250 per dose.

According to the data provided on the CoWIN portal, Sir HN Reliance Foundation has been charging Rs 700 for Covishield and Rs 1,250 for Covaxin. Meanwhile, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital and Kohinoor Hospital have been charging Rs 900 and Rs 250, respectively, for the former.

Only a few private hospitals have resumed the vaccination drive today due to the unavailability of vaccines. Some centres that had started the drive in the morning were closed by afternoon after they ran out of the stock. “Only those private hospitals that have procured vaccines on their own or have some stock left are conducting the drive,” said a senior health officer.

A senior doctor, who has been a part of the vaccination drive at a private hospital, said the onus is on the hospital authorities to decide the price of the COVID-19 vaccine, as they are procuring it from the companies. “There is no cap on the vaccine price. It will vary at every hospital,” he said.

Most centres in the city have started vaccinating all above 45 years of age. However, only limited beneficiaries are being vaccinated due to less stock.“Stock over at following centres -BKC, VN Desai, Shatabdi (Govandi), ESIS Mulund, BARC, Bhabha. Only Mumbaikars who have got tokens already may wait at the centre,” tweeted BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.