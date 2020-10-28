Now, Centralized Parking Plaza facility at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has opened a new Centralized Parking Plaza (CPP) for container tractor trailers with Customs facilitation, as part of its efforts to promote ease of doing business. JNPT has appointed Nirmala Auto Care Centre for operation, management and maintenance of the CPP.

The parking plaza is spread across 45 hectares and has a capacity to park 1,538 tractor trailers at a time. The plaza will be managed using real time parking management system and has a Wi Fi provision. Besides, it has a dormitory facility for truck drivers to stay and canteen for providing food. The CPP will also have MIS system where the details of the tractor trailers such as name, contact, in timing, truck number, container number, etc will be recorded.

Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT said, "JNPT is the only port in India which has planned for a facility of this scale and CPP is a key initiative to streamline the traffic movement and improve the port efficiencies using IT services, at the same time provide convenience facilities and amenities at very nominal rates to truck drivers who travel long distances to reach the Port."

According to the JNPT, this plaza system will ease the movement of container trucks on JNPT roads and will help respective terminals plan their tractor trailer movements in a better way.