Ganesh Utsav 2020: Now, book your immersion time online to avoid crowd in Thane

Now, Thane citizens will be able to book a specific time slot for the immersion of Lord Ganesha. The facility has been made available to avoid crowds. Citizens can book their time slot online on Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) website.

The announcement of booking a time slot online has been made by TMC Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma. "The main aim of this idea is to curb crowding at immersion ghats. The pre-scheduling of Ganesh idol immersions will help to manage crowds at a time at various immersions spots in Thane. Citizens can approach the TMC's website www.covidthane.org (TMC's official webportal DigiThane) and can select the time slot by selecting the option of Ganesh Visarjan Booking," said TMC official.

The online booking process will be made available from August 14. “One has to select the immersion spots close to their area that includes artificial lakes and Swikruti centres introduced by TMC," added the official.

Citizens that reside in hotspots and containment zones will not be allowed to visit the spots out of their containment zones. Hence, they have been directed to carry out the immersion process at their homes or the premises of their societies,” informed TMC officials.

What is Swikruti centres

According to the official, citizens have to donate their idols at these centres formed by TMC, where the immersion process will be carried by the team formed by the civic body. Last year, three such centres were introduced. This year, a total of 20 such centres has been introduced considering the pandemic situation. 13 artificial lakes have been formed by TMC in various areas of Thane city.