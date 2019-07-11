Mumbai: Not satisfied with BEST bus services, here's how you can complaint

<p>Recently the BEST has slashed the fares, which has increased the foot-fall of commuters. But still the commuters complaint of a traffic rule violation, bad behaviour or poor service by BEST staff. Till now nobody knew where to lodge or file complaints related to these issues.</p><p>But now you can do so, with the Consumer Guidance Society of India (CGSI), during its ‘BEST Transport Complaints Period’ from July 10 to 31. According to DNA, the drive is being taken in the wake of increased efforts to bring back passengers to BEST and get it back on the track. The BEST bus service was once regarded as the best public transport system in the country and was known for its reliability, cleanliness, polite conductors, efficient service, reasonable rates and plying by rule.</p><p>For 50 years after Independence, BEST lived up to its name, providing affordable public transport for hundreds of thousands of commuters each day. Along with overcrowded but efficient local trains, taxis, and autos that charged by the meter, and an uninterrupted power supply, it made Mumbai the most liveable big city in the nation. But over the years, the public transport system lost its efficiency, making people opt for other means of transport.</p><p>But now CGSI is here all the grievances of commuters related to BEST bus services. Dr MS Kamath, honorary secretary of CGSI told the DNA, “With the authorities now deciding to spruce up the entire system, with enhanced fines on parking inappropriately, and trying to get people back into public transport, CGSI feels the time has come for citizens to help the BEST improve both its services and image. Some of these guys drive with a devil-may-care attitude. They stand 15 feet away from the bus stop, break signals and drive rashly. We did not take up these issues earlier because no one was anyway looking at the service and BEST itself was on a death bed. Even if they have a complaint redressal system, I do not know how many complaints they get and are being looked into. At one point of time, the service was very punctual, and reliable.” He added further told the leading daily, “We will be asking citizens and consumers who notice BEST buses violating any standard norms of driving or other services to passengers to address their grievance to us.”</p><p><strong>Here's how you can lodge your complaint with the CGSI:</strong></p><p><strong>Helpline number:</strong></p><p>You can call CGSI's Helpline number 1800 222262. You can call this number from 10 am to 5 pm on weekdays that is from Monday to Friday.</p><p><strong>By Email:</strong></p><p>You can also file your complaint via email too. You can email your complaints to CGSI's official email-id, mah.helpline@gmail.com</p><p><strong>SMS Service:</strong></p><p>You can also SMS your complaints to 7977120059 / 7977120091. After sending the SMS you will receive a call from CGSI.</p><p><strong>CGSI Centres:</strong></p><p>If you have time you can visit CGSI Centres in CST and Mahim, but this needs a prior appointment.</p><p>CST Address: Block J, Azad Maidan, Opposite Cama Hospital, Mahapalika Marg, Mumbai- 400001.</p><p>Contact Number: 022-22621612</p><p><strong>About CGSI:</strong></p><p>The Consumer Guidance Society of India (CGSI) is a Non-Profit consumer organization established in India in 1966 to protect and educate the Indian consumer about sub-standard products and services. CGSI has been taking up consumer issues and also has a complaints redressal wing that receives grievances from commuters which the legal aid arm addresses on a weekly basis. A valid complaint is taken up with the company concerned for an amicable solution. If not sorted, the legal arm guides the complainant to move forward with legal remedies.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>