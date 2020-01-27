'Not an original Indian citizen': Raj Thackeray's MNS opposes Padma Shri to Pak-born Adnan Sami

In a tweet late Saturday evening, Ameya Khopkar, president of the MNS's cinema wing, said, "Sami is not an original Indian citizen. MNS is of the view that he should not be given any award. We condemn the decision to honour him with padmashri and demand the the decision be withdrawn."

Sami, born in Lahore in Pakistan, first arrived in India on a one-year visitor's visa on March 13, 2001.

He was granted Indian citizenship after he requested the Centre to legalise his status on humanitarian grounds.

Incidentally, during a party convention in Goregaon in the metropolis on January 23, Thackeray had dropped hints that he was planning to take up the cause of Hindutva to expand MNS' base after a series of electoral setbacks since 2014.