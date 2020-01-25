Panga actress Kangana Ranaut set to receive Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, who has been winning hearts as Jaya Nigam in Panga across the country, has been honored with the Padma Shri for excellence in field of performing arts.
A visibliy elated Kangana says, "I'm humbled and I'm honored. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."
The extremely talented Kangana has earlier received three national awards for her outstanding work in films.
Team Panga congratulates Kangana and on behalf of the team, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says,"There are very few humans who have the ability to be visionaries not for just themselves but also for others. Kangana has risen on her own through her dedication and hard work despite many challenges and limited support.
"This recognition empowers many more women of our beloved country to walk their own chosen path fearlessly."
"Panga" is the sort of film you easily fall in love with. It has a stellar cast in fine form, is directed by a filmmaker who knows her business of storytelling only too well, and it manages to deliver a topical comment without getting too preachy about it. It is an entertaining film that effortlessly reaches out to the wider audience, and at the same time doesn't lose connect with basic cinematic aesthetics.
Kangana Ranaut, who has never shied away from taking on varied challenging roles, and is always open to heroine-centric subjects, has now signed up to play an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. It is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala with Sarvesh Mewara as the director.
Kangana confirmed the news, saying, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)