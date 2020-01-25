Panga actress Kangana Ranaut set to receive Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, who has been winning hearts as Jaya Nigam in Panga across the country, has been honored with the Padma Shri for excellence in field of performing arts.

A visibliy elated Kangana says, "I'm humbled and I'm honored. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."

The extremely talented Kangana has earlier received three national awards for her outstanding work in films.

Team Panga congratulates Kangana and on behalf of the team, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says,"There are very few humans who have the ability to be visionaries not for just themselves but also for others. Kangana has risen on her own through her dedication and hard work despite many challenges and limited support.

"This recognition empowers many more women of our beloved country to walk their own chosen path fearlessly."