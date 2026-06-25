'None Of Our MPs Will Split': NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar Amid Political Turmoil In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Following the recent political developments in the state, NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar, on Thursday, speaking to reporters in Baramati, affirmed that what happened to Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs will not happen to NCP SP members.

In a video shared by ANI on its X account (formerly Twitter), NCP SP founder Pawar, speaking to reporters, said, “Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have split; none of our MPs will split."

Baramati, Maharashtra | NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar says, "Shiv Sena UBT MPs have split, none of our MPs will split" pic.twitter.com/s7Ot3iefhi — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

Six MPs switch camps

The statements come amid the recent political changes in the state, as six Sena MPs joined the Shiv Sena party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The six Sena MPs who switched camps following Operation Tiger in the state are Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), and Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East).

In a press conference held after the six Sena MPs officially joined the party, Maharashtra Deputy Cheif Minister Eknath Shinde, during the conference confirmed that 'Operation Tiger' was successfully executed.

According to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, these MPs allegedly received nearly Rs 12 crore to join Shiv Sena and extend their support to Eknath Shinde.

Raut further accused these MPs of betraying the party’s trust and loyalty.

Rebels defend their decision

Following these MPs' induction into Shiv Sena, several Sena UBT members criticised the move and accused them of betraying years of trust.

However, several rebel MPs justified their decision by citing developmental concerns in their constituencies. Nagesh Ashtikar and Omraje Nimbalkar argued that remaining in the Opposition had restricted their ability to secure adequate funds and execute projects in their constituencies. They said the MPLAD allocation of Rs 5 crore was insufficient to meet local development needs and that the absence of support from the state government had weakened their effectiveness at the grassroots level.

MP Ashtikar said he held no personal grievances against Uddhav Thackeray but expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of trust and the aggressive language used by some senior party leaders after the MPs skipped the Delhi meeting.

Omraje cites family case

Meanwhile, for Omraje Nimbalkar, the reason behind his political decision came against the backdrop of the recent court verdict in the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar. He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had helped facilitate discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured him that the CBI would take a decision on challenging the acquittal based on legal merit.

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