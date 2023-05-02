Noise pollution near hospital: Bombay HC wants DCP Zone 7 in court

Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) to personally remain present in court on Wednesday while hearing a plea alleging police inaction against noise pollution from a mosque at Thakur village in Kandivli East.

Petitioner made several complaints to police about mosque loudspeaker

A bench led by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was hearing a petition by Reena Richard who made several complaints to Samta Nagar police station and even posted live videos on social media showing that the mosque is using loudspeakers during early hours.

Richard’s petition states there is an ESIS Hospital nearby. She had filed a petition in 2017 to stop the noise. Following a contempt petition by her in 2018, the loudspeakers were removed. She once again filed a plea in May 2022 alleging that the loudspeakers were back.

HC seeks zonal DCP's presence

The police submitted a report on Tuesday staying that the distance between the hospital and mosque is 90 metres which is within 100 metres criteria of the silence zone under the Noise Pollution Rules. After perusing the report, the judges sought the zonal DCP’s presence.