‘Will Allah listen to prayers only through loudspeakers?’: Karnataka BJP MLA's remark on Azaan sparks row

Administrator

Karnataka: Stirring up a fresh controversy, former minister and BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa while speaking at a really organised as part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Sunday said, “Does Allah listen only if the Azaan prayers are played on loudspeakers?".

The statement went viral on social media on Monday.

"Azaan gives me a headache": Eshwarappa

While delivering the speech at Shanthinagar in Kavoor near Mangaluru, Eshwarappa said, "Wherever I go, Azaan emanating from the loudspeaker gives me a headache."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We call people who need to be heard through loudspeakers as deaf. The Supreme Court had given the order in this regard. This problem is going to be solved. There shall be no doubts in this regard," Eshwarappa further said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to respect all religions. But, will Allah listen to prayers only if done on loudspeakers?," furious Eshwarappa asked people.

"We also carry out worship in our temples. Sholaks and bhajans are performed. Even we have more devoutness and respect towards God than them. If at all there is any country which saves religion it is only India," he asserted.

(With inputs from IANS)